Change is going to come: Independent Senators Group wants 40 per cent of Senate committee chair, vice-chair positions by fall

The 35-member Independent Senators Group, the second largest Senate caucus that holds no chair positions in the Senate’s 18 committees, is expecting to receive 40 per cent of the chair and vice-chair positions by this fall.

In an interview with The Hill Times, Alberta Ind. Sen. Elaine McCoy said the leadership of all Senate caucuses will decide committee chair and vice-chair positions based on the principle of proportionality in terms of how many members each Senate caucus has.

“We’re going to be very much sticking to principles, and the principle that the Senate has always followed,” said Ind. Sen. Elaine McCoy, whose official title is the facilitator of the Independent Senators Group and is, effectively, the caucus leader. “There is always a lag, of course, and the Senate and every other legislature that I know of in the parliamentary system have always dealt with these things on the basis of proportionality.”

The Independent Senators Group is expecting to receive more committee chair and vice-chair positions this fall if, as rumoured, Parliament is prorogued,