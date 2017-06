Concerns that Liberal anti-terror bill looks to protect rights at expense of security

John Ivison National Post

MPs stood in solidarity with one another, and with the British people, after another terrorist outrage in London.

Yet, even as Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer were united in their condolences in the House of Commons, clear differences in the way Liberals and Conservatives would protect Canadians were on show in a nearby Senate committee room, where Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was defending the government’s national security legislation.