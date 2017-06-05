Conservative MPs rally around Andrew Scheer amid leadership vote questions

Conservatives are rallying around Andrew Scheer and the election that made him the new party leader, with one MP blaming “sour grapes” for internal complaints about the voting process.

Conservative MPs on Monday were keen to sidestep questions whether there might have been problems with the leadership vote — and the potential acrimony it might seed in Scheer’s early days as leader — and instead deferred the issue to the party to address.

“I expect that everything will be answered in time by the party and I know that as members of the caucus we’re behind the newly elected leader,” said Kelly Block, MP for the Saskatchewan riding of Carlton Trail – Eagle Creek.

Scheer was elected leader of the Conservative part