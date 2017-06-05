Conservatives face mounting calls for voting probe

Supporters of failed Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier want to see an investigation into the party’s ballot counting process because of a discrepancy in the number of members who voted and the number of ballots counted, sources tell CTV News.

But others are coming forward to defend a process they say was completely fair.

The party is facing concerns it tallied 141,362 ballots while records from its Constituent Information Management System (CIMS) database show only 133,896 members voted.