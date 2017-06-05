National Newswatch

Conservatives face mounting calls for voting probe

By — Jun 5 2017

Supporters of failed Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier want to see an investigation into the party’s ballot counting process because of a discrepancy in the number of members who voted and the number of ballots counted, sources tell CTV News.
But others are coming forward to defend a process they say was completely fair.
The party is facing concerns it tallied 141,362 ballots while records from its Constituent Information Management System (CIMS) database show only 133,896 members voted.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines