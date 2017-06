Face-to-face for 1st time, Scheer and Trudeau exchange QP pleasantries

Justin Trudeau arrived first, a few minutes before question period, walking to his seat with binders in hand. A minute later, Andrew Scheer came into the House of Commons from the opposition lobby, carrying a few pages of notes.

As the new leader of the opposition arrived at his seat, he and the prime minister acknowledged each other with a smile and a laugh.