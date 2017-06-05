Madeleine Meilleur faces Senate grilling over languages post as Acadians seek review

The Liberal government’s controversial pick for official languages commissioner is facing questions from senators Monday as she looks to secure Senate support for her nomination even as a prominent minority-language rights group fights her posting in court.
Madeleine Meilleur, a former cabinet minister in Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government, has faced a barrage of criticism from opposition MPs after she said she spoke to one of the prime minister’s top aides — Gerry Butts — about a federal appointment after stepping away from her job at Queen’s Park.