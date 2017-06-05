Scheer is a leader who masks his personal beliefs to succeed

The new federal Conservative Leader, Andrew Scheer, is entitled to a honeymoon, just like every other leadership newbie. Right?

Some weeks of nice headlines and pictures of the family and usually an encouraging bump in the polls. Most new leaders feel some love, at least at the start.

In Scheer’s case, it might be a slow-growing relationship.

The honeymoon poll bump came in at less than two points. Maybe the Saskatchewan MP will have to settle for meaningful face time with the country and the opportunity to tell his story.

Most Canadians still know little about the new Conservative chief, despite the party’s lengthy and frequently bizarre leadership campaign.