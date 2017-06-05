Scheer’s social conservatism obvious target, but Liberals to lay off new leader at onset: insiders

Liberal Party veterans say new Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s reputation as a social conservative is an obvious target for politicking from the Justin Trudeau government, but some say the party in power is likely to avoid being overly aggressive against the new leader for the time-being.

Reasons include not being sure, exactly, what direction Mr. Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) is going to take the Conservative Party in and also not wanting to repeat mistakes the former Conservative government made against Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.).

Mr. Scheer won the Conservative leadership on May 27 in a close vote that saw him edging out favourite Maxime Bernier (Beauce, Que.) on the 13th and final ballot by a margin of 51 to 49 per cent.