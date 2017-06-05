Seven stories in the news for Friday, June 5

Seven stories in the news for Friday, June 5

———

CANADIAN KILLED IN LONDON TERROR ATTACK IS MOURNED

Messages of sorrow and condolence have been flooding social media sites following the death of a Canadian woman killed in Saturday's terror attack in the heart of London. Christine Archibald, 30 was enjoying a warm spring night with her finance, Tyler Ferguson, when she was struck by a speeding van that ploughed into people strolling on London Bridge. Three assailants later fled the van and attacked nearby restaurant patrons with knives before being killed by police.

———

GTA HOME SALES PLUMMET IN MAY

The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in the Greater Toronto Area plunged last month by 20.3 per cent as prices continued to climb. The board says the average selling price for all properties in May was up 14.9 per cent from a year earlier. And there are signs Canada's other real estate market of concern — Vancouver — may be heating up again after that city's home sales rebounded to near record levels in May. Ontario and B.C. have both introduced measures to try to stabilize their housing markets.

———

NOVA SCOTIA CORONER NIXES INQUIRY INTO SOLDIER DEATH

Nova Scotia's medical examiner says there won't be an inquiry into a murder suicide that saw a Canadian soldier kill his wife, mother and daughter before killing himself. Lionel Desmond was a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. The deaths sparked a debate over soldiers with PTSD, domestic violence and what should be done to prevent such tragedies. The medical examiner's office didn't explain its decision not to conduct an investigation.

———

ACCUSED HACKER FIGHTS FOR RELEASE IN BAIL

Lawyers for the Ontario man accused in an international hack of Yahoo email accounts head to court today to fight a judge's decision to deny his bail. Karim Baratov is appealing an April ruling by Ontario Superior Court Justice Alan Whitten, who decided the 22-year-old was too much of a flight risk to be released on bail. Baratov was arrested under the Extradition Act in March for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes, along with three other individuals, two of whom were allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service.

———

JUNIOR OIL AND GAS SECTOR IN TATTERS

Canada's publicly traded junior oil and gas sector has shrunk to a shadow of its former self and isn't seen as recovering any time soon. The sector has suffered from a combination of soft energy prices, disinterested investors and higher-cost projects. At the end of March there were just 25 publicly listed junior companies producing between 500 and 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day — well down from 94 in late 2007.

———

TRUDEAU 'LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN' TODAY

Justin Trudeau is spending his morning in Ontario's Niagara region, appearing on the popular American morning show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" before later getting out on the Niagara River. The prime minister will sit down with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in Niagara Falls for what the show's producer says will be a mix of personal and political talk. Trudeau will then mark World Environment Day by paddling the Niagara River with Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

———

'COME FROM AWAY' WINS AT DRAMA DESK AWARDS

Canada's "Come From Away" has won three Drama Desk Awards, including outstanding musical. The 9/11-inspired production was awarded the top prize last night in New York. Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the co-creators of "Come From Away," won outstanding book of a musical, while Jenn Colella won outstanding featured actress in a musical. And Broadway's biggest prize could still be in store when the Tony Awards are handed out on June 11. "Come From Away" has been nominated for seven Tonys, including best musical.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Officials from the federal government and Quebec provide an update on the recent spring floods

— Court appearance for former Olympian Harold Backer who faces fraud charges

— Trial expected to begin for three Toronto police officers accused of sex assault

The Canadian Press