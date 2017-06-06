Abe, Trudeau agree to press U.S. on climate after Paris accord withdrawal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the margins of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau agreed in a telephone conversation Tuesday to press the United States on climate change after Washington announced it would leave the Paris agreement designed to curb global warming.

Abe and Trudeau reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the 2015 accord, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

According to Hagiuda, Abe told Trudeau that the U.S. exit was “disappointing” and that he will keep searching for a way to cooperate with Washington on climate change. Trudeau responded that he shares that stance and will keep working on the issue.