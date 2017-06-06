Bernier affirms support for Scheer, despite questions around vote

Former Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier is offering his full support to the party’s new leader, despite complaints by his supporters about the voting process.

“As I stated on election night: I support our new leader Andrew Scheer. Unconditionally,” Bernier wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening.

While nobody has formally complained to the party or on the record in the media, some of Bernier’s supporters say the numbers don’t add up. While the party says 141,633 ballots were cast in choosing Scheer as the new leader, its Constituent Information Management System (CIMS) database lists only 133,896 members as having voted.