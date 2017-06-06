Five finalists from across Canada vying for $50,000 Sobey Art Award

OTTAWA — The Sobey Art Award has revealed the short list of five artists vying for the $50,000 grand prize.

The contemporary art honour is presented annually to a Canadian artist aged 40 or under who has exhibited in a public or commercial art gallery within 18 months of being nominated.

The finalists, who represent each region of Canada, are:

— Ursula Johnson of Dartmouth, N.S., a performance and installation artist of Mi'kmaq First Nation ancestry

— Jacynthe Carrier of Quebec City, whose work specializes in photography and video

— Bridget Moser of Toronto, a performance and video artist

— Raymond Boisjoly of Vancouver, an indigenous artist of Haida descent specializing in photographic and text-based works

— Winnipeg, Delhi and New York-based Divya Mehra who works in sculpture, print, artist books, drawing installation, advertising, video and film

The Sobey Art Foundation and National Gallery of Canada also announced Tuesday an increase in prize money for the participating artists, with $10,000 to the four other shortlisted artists, and $1,000 to the longlisted artists — up from $500.

The five finalists are slated to exhibit their work at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto from Oct. 24 to Dec. 9.

The winner will be announced at a gala event at the Hart House Great Hall at the University of Toronto on Oct. 25.

The Canadian Press