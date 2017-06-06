Freeland says Canada needs hard power to support global order

Canadians need to spend billions on “hard power” military capability because they can’t rely on the U.S. or others for protection, says Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

In a major foreign policy speech in the House of Commons today, she didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, but made an unabashed pitch for the international rules-based order that the U.S. president’s America First policy is attacking.

The speech is meant to foreshadow the release of Wednesday’s defence policy review, which is expected to make the case for billions in new military spending.

“To put it plainly: Canadian diplomacy and development sometimes require the backing of hard power,” Freeland said in her prepared text.

“Principled use of force, together with our allies and governed by international law, is part of our history and must be part of our future.”

She said Canada doesn’t need an inward looking “Canada First” foreign policy, but given that the U.S. is now questioning the worth of its global leadership, it is more important than ever for Canada to plot its own course in the world.

Freeland’s speech is the Liberal government’s attempt to define its military, developmental, diplomatic and trade priorities in a turbulent world that has seen the election of Trump and the rise of anti-trade sentiment.

Her emphasis on hard military power is a tougher expression of the country’s international interests than Canadians are used to hearing.

She said that notwithstanding the “incredibly good relationshi