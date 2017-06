Liberals’ vow to swap flower power for hard power hollow if they won’t spend on military

John Ivison National Post

Chrystia Freeland signalled her government is set to forsake flower power in favour of hard power, in a major foreign policy speech in the House of Commons.

What will become clear Wednesday, with the release of the defence policy review, is whether the promised investment in the Canadian military will go ahead in the lifetime of this Parliament — or even this prime minister. The fear in the ranks is that a “long-term” plan will be so back-end loaded as to be meaningless.