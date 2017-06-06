London Mayor Sadiq Khan: Don’t ‘roll out the red carpet’ for Trump

US President Donald Trump’s war of words with the Mayor of London continued Monday, with the two men trading barbs even as the city mourns the victims of Saturday’s terror attack.

Speaking to the UK’s Channel 4 News, London Mayor Sadiq Khan reiterated that he thought a planned state visit to the UK for Trump should be called off.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said.

“When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity, but you call them out when they are wrong. And there are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.”