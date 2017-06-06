Military brass purges items belonging to Vice Admiral Mark Norman from DND headquarters

Canada’s military leaders ordered the removal of items belonging to Vice Admiral Mark Norman from Defence headquarters in Ottawa even though the RCMP investigation into the senior officer has not resulted in any charges.

Norman’s personal effects were stripped from his office and photographed by military personnel before being put in storage, sources told the Ottawa Citizen.

The RCMP has been investigating Norman for more than a year now for allegedly leaking information about the government’s shipbuilding program. It has not laid any charges.