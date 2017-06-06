Political financing 101: What’s the government up to on the cash-for-access ban front?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Last week, the Liberals finally revealed the details of their much-ballyhooed legislative bid to tighten the rules on federal party financing.

The proposed new laws were put forward in response to continuing controversy over so-called “cash for access” fundraisers: exclusive soirees that charged up to $1,550 a head for the chance to hobnob with cabinet members and senior political staff – and, on more than one occasion, the prime minister himself – safe from the prying eyes of the press or the public.

After the Globe and Mail revealed the existence of these cosily clandestine confabs last fall, the Liberals – while steadfastly maintaining that all existing rules had been followed – eventually promised to crack down on what opposition parties suggested came perilously close to “pay-to-play” politics.

But unlike their Ontario Liberal cousins, Team Trudeau isn’t planning on imposing a blanket ban on high-ranking politicos making personal appearances to help fill the party coffers.