Qatar row: Calls for diplomatic talks to end Gulf crisis

Qatar is backing plans for talks with its regional rivals as a diplomatic row gathers pace.

Several countries have cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism in the Gulf region.

Neighbours including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have closed their airspace to Qatari planes.

Kuwait – one of the Gulf countries not involved in the dispute – has offered to mediate talks, and Qatar said it was receptive to dialogue.

In an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera network, the Qatari foreign minister said Kuwait’s emir would travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Al Jazeera that Qatar was seeking “a dialogue of openness and honesty”.

Six countries – Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen, Libya’s eastern-b