Teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teenage student

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A Toronto-area high school teacher has been charged after police allege he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Police say both the teacher and student were based at a secondary school in Brampton, Ont.

They say the 45-year-old teacher is charged with sexual exploitation.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The Canadian Press