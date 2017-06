Third London Bridge attacker named

The third London Bridge attacker has been named as Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian man.

Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Radouane, 30, both from Barking were the other two attackers.

Meanwhile, another victim has been named as Australian Kirsty Boden, who her family said ran towards London Bridge in an effort to help people.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack which began at 21:58 BST on Saturday night.