Top American Diplomat in China Resigns Over Trump’s Paris Climate Treaty Pull-Out

America’s top diplomat in China has resigned over President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from a landmark climate change treaty, two sources told NBC News Monday.

Charge d’affaires officer David Rank was set to be replaced by former Iowa Gov. Terry Brandstad, who was confirmed as ambassador to China on May 22 but hadn’t yet arrived to the post.

Rank, citing the Paris climate agreement, announced the resignation during a town hall meeting on Monday with embassy employees.

In his speech to embassy staff, Rank explained his resignation saying he was asked to do something in support of a policy this past weekend that as a “parent, patriot and a Christian” he simply could not do in good conscience