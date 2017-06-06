Trump’s populist wing on the rise

So much for the eclipse of the Steve Bannon wing of the Trump administration.

Barely weeks ago, after President Donald Trump described his firebrand political guru in a Wall Street Journal interview as just “a guy who works for me,” speculation was rife that Bannon was on his way out of the White House.

But the former Wall Street investment banker and Breitbart News supremo, who said earlier this year the administration’s goal is nothing less than the “deconstruction of the administrative state” put his head down.