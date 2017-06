US warns it may leave UN Human Rights Council

The US says it is considering withdrawing from the UN body on human rights, highlighting what it calls a “biased” stance on Israel.

UN ambassador Nikki Haley said the US was “looking carefully” at its role on the Human Rights Council.

She said it was “hard to accept” the fact that five resolutions had been passed against Israel, a US ally, but none had been considered on Venezuela.

Mrs Haley is expected to address the council later on Tuesday.