After Trump’s Paris pullout, MPs line up behind climate change accord

If nothing else, Donald Trump has an ability to enliven the public debate.

Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris accord on climate change “was hard on morale, for sure,” said Catherine Abreu of Canada’s Climate Action Network in an interview last week.

“But having 24 hours to kind of sit with it and see the reaction, I feel like Trump kind of instigated one of the most poignant moments, of every corner of the globe expressing its commitment to climate action, that we’ve seen basically since the signing of the Paris agreement.”

This could be Trump’s gift to the planet: that his belligerence might be a rallying point for action.