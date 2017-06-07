B.C. election: little immediate impact, but plenty of future political risk for federal Liberals, say pollsters

B.C. Liberal MPs are pushing back on claims that the province’s election is a blow to their local support, while pollsters suggest little immediate impact but plenty of future political risk for federal Liberals with a new provincial NDP-Green Party alliance.

And while NDP MPs have pointed to the provincial election results as proof of backlash against the federal approval of the $7.4-billion Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, Liberal MPs offer a different assessment.

“The polling I’ve done in my riding doesn’t show that,” said Jonathan Wilkinson (North Vancouver, B.C.), who is parliamentary secretary to the environment minister.

“There is no unanimity on this project, there’s no question on that; but my position represents the majority of people in my riding.” He has defended the Liberal government’s approval of the pipeline expansion, though he’s also said he transmitted concerns of some of his constituents federally.