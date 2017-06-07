Bloc Quebecois leader fires chief of staff for allegedly leaking information

OTTAWA — Bloc Quebecois Leader Martine Ouellet has fired her chief of staff after a news report revealed he allegedly leaked information to the press in order to tarnish a Bloc MP's reputation.

Ouellet said today Louis-Philippe Dubois has lost the confidence of the caucus.

HuffPost Quebec reported Dubois allegedly tried to sully the reputation of Bloc MP Rheal Fortin by leaking damaging information to the media.

Ouellet condemned Dubois in a news release but didn't offer details.

Tensions have been rising in the Bloc since Ouellet was recently named party leader.

She has not been elected to the Commons and continues to sit as an Independent in Quebec's legislature after a long stint with the Parti Quebecois.

The Canadian Press