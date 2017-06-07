Christy Clark gives opposition 4 days to provide input on Site C dam

B.C. Premier Christy Clark is giving NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver until Saturday to provide advice on how the government should proceed on the $9 billion Site C dam.

In similar letters addressed to the two opposition leaders, Clark explains the potential implications of delaying relocating two homes slated to be knocked down for dam construction.

“In your response, I would ask you to specifically indicate,” read the letter, “whether or not you maintain your request to delay the relocation of the two houses in question with the knowledge that BC Hydro ratepayers may be at risk of incurring a $600 million cost increase to Site C.”