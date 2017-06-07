Chrystia Freeland must turn vision into reality

If Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland had one message for Canada in her speech to the House of Commons on Tuesday, it is that the world is now entering a post-American phase and Canada needs to figure out how to navigate it – and fast.

Essentially, Ms. Freeland’s post-American world is one where the United States no longer seeks to lead or be a guarantor of the post-1945 global order. Historically, this order has always been essential to Canada (and other middle powers), as it established the rule of law and stability, the fostering of international trade and the creation of international institutions where Canada has a voice at the table. Even if the United States has clearly not always played by its own rules, its diplomacy, military might and willingness to engage in free trade have underpinned a global system which has been largely peaceful and has fostered prosperity.