Conservatives present united front after ballot complaints

Conservative MPs and senators are satisfied with the party’s explanation for a discrepancy in the number of votes counted in last month’s leadership race, newly crowned leader Andrew Scheer said Wednesday.

“We had a very thorough presentation today from the party, from our deputy returning officer who managed the process,” Scheer said following the party’s weekly caucus meeting.

“Caucus is satisfied. As I said yesterday, I think anyone who gets walked through the process comes to the same conclusion that the integrity of the votes have never been questioned, and I think caucus is ready to move on.”