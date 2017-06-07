‘It is unique, but it shouldn’t be,’ Ashton talks about being pregnant while running for federal NDP leadership race

When NDP federal leadership candidate Niki Ashton announced her pregnancy last week, the ordinary life event for one woman became a first in federal politics and a national political story.

The 34-year-old Manitoba MP, who was first elected in 2008, is also among a fairly small group of women who have started families while in federal office and is now the first woman to run for the leadership of a federal political party while pregnant.

“It is unique, but it shouldn’t be and we should get at the reasons why that it is unique so it isn’t anymore,” said Ms. Ashton (Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, Man.) in a phone interview with The Hill Times last week from the campaign trail in B.C.