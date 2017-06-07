Jeff Sessions committed the one sin Donald Trump can’t forgive

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was once Donald Trump’s truest, most loyal friend — the first major backer of the billionaire’s presidential campaign and a major ally for his get-tough policies on immigration.

No more.

According to CNN reporting, Sessions threatened to quit his post amid repeated clashes with Trump, who has grown increasingly unhappy with the performance of his attorney general.

Why? It’s simple: Sessions admitted he did something wrong. He made a concession that, in Trump’s mind, is the root of many of the Russia-related problems he is no