Majority of Bloc Québécois MPs question leader Martine Ouellet’s judgment

Most of the Bloc Québécois’s 10-member caucus say their confidence in their party leader has been shaken after they say a staffer close to her intended to leak information to the media about the party’s former interim leader in an attempt to discredit him.

Seven Bloc MPs held a brief news conference Wednesday afternoon on Parliament Hill to publicly state their support for former acting leader Rhéal Fortin (Rivière-du-Nord, Que.) after a Huffington Post Quebec article published earlier on Wednesday said party leader Martine Ouellet’s chief of staff, Louis-Philippe Dubois, planned to leak information to the media meant to disparage Mr. Fortin.