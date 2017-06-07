New Brunswick boxer remains in induced coma after post-bout brain hemorrhage

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick boxer remains in an induced coma a week-and-a-half after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the hours following a Fredericton bout.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Whittom is listed in stable condition at Saint John Regional Hospital.

Whittom — who was born in Saint Quentin, N.B. — was once a promising super-middleweight who fought world title contenders.

Saskatoon fighter Gary Kopas beat him by technical knockout with just 37 seconds left in the 10-round bout on May 27.

They were competing for the Canadian Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight championship.

Whittom only became ill hours later and taken to hospital in Fredericton and later to Saint John, where he underwent surgery the next day.

Whittom's stepbrother, Eric Moffatt, has released a family statement acknowledging the support the family has received.

"Our family has been impressed and humbled by the support of the boxing community and the community at large for the thoughts and prayers they have sent to help David's recovery. The family would also like to thank the medical team in Fredericton, but mostly in Saint John for their professionalism and their warm, caring approach during David's stay," he wrote.

"Our family will not make any more announcements until further notice and appreciate going through this tough circumstance in private."

Whittom has lost 19 of his last 21 bouts. He was in his first fight in 14 months.

He battled alcohol and drug abuse earlier in his career and twice considered retirement, only to stay in the ring despite the defeats.

Trainer Francois Duguay said Whittom was leading on the judges' scorecards when he was knocked out, which may have come from an accumulation of shots rather than one knockout punch.

Whittom got up off the canvas and seemed fine as he left the building with his girlfriend and his mother, Duguay said. But his girlfriend called shortly after they arrived at their hotel to say that Whittom had a severe headache and was sweating and nauseous.

