New trial requested in ‘Making a Murderer’ case

A lawyer is asking for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the “Making a Murderer” Netflix series.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page document Wednesday claiming Steven Avery’s conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Zellner contends Avery deserves a new trial “in the interests of justice.”