NewsAlert: Iranian media says parliament siege over and 4 attackers killed

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian news agency Tasnim says the siege at parliament is over and that four attackers have been killed.

Gunmen and suicide bombers attacked parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, killing at least two security guards and wounding more than 30 people.

The Islamic State group claimed both attacks.

The Associated Press