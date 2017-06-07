Take it from a human rights lawyer: the system screwed up in seeking justice for ‘Angela Cardinal’

Few things should rattle a human rights lawyer. Work in this business long enough, and you’ll think you’ve seen everything. But I was legitimately horrified reading about the callous disregard for Angela Cardinal’s basic human rights when she was shackled, jailed and made to testify against the man who brutally attacked her.

The case dates back to June 2014, when according to CBC’s report, Cardinal (which is a pseudonym — her name is protected by a publication ban) was homeless and sought refuge inside an Edmonton apartment building. That’s where the 28-year-old Cree woman was attacked and assaulted by convicted sexual predator Lance Blanchard, who had tied her up and stabbed her repeatedly by the time police arrived.