The ‘honest and unfiltered’ Donald Trump

Of all the bizarre things about the Donald Trump presidency—and the list is growing as long as a Tolstoy novel, from the tectonic shift towards American isolationism to the investigations into the alleged Russian penetration of his campaign—perhaps the most peculiar is the orchestrated attempt of his closest surrogates to convince the world not to take his words literally. It’s the first time in history a president has employed a communications team to insist that the commander-in-chief is not actually communicating. Should we take Trump at his word?