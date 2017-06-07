Tories making Trudeau’s job easy

Dear Conservative Party of Canada:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau already has enough advantages over you heading into the 2019 federal election.

There’s no need to make his job easier by questioning the legitimacy of Andrew Scheer’s hard-fought victory in your just-completed leadership race.

If you can’t run your own leadership contest competently and come to a result that all the leadership camps accept, how can Canadians trust you to run the country?

Even if the process was flawed, that’s not Scheer’s fault. It was the same for everyone in the race.

For heaven’s sake, your eye-glazing leadership contest lasted over a year, with 14 contestants at its height and 13 at the end.