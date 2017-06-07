Trailblazing politician Grace McCarthy to be honoured with state funeral

VANCOUVER — A state funeral for former British Columbia politician Grace McCarthy will be held this morning at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Vancouver.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon and Premier Christy Clark are among those expected to attend.

McCarthy died on May 24 after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

She was 89.

McCarthy was a Social Credit cabinet minister who blazed a trail for women in politics and business.

She was a member of the Order of British Columbia, served in the legislature from 1975 to 1988 and, in 1975, became the first woman in Canada to serve as deputy premier.

The Canadian Press