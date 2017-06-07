‘Only the killer would know:’ Crown says triple-murder suspect provided details

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A macabre picture began to emerge Wednesday at a triple-murder trial with the Crown telling a jury the suspect confessed to police that he killed all three victims: a father and daughter and a senior.

Derek Saretzky is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette, who was 27, two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.

The Crown said in its opening statement that Saretzky had inside knowledge of the deaths in September 2015.

"He provided details to the police that only the killer would know," prosecutor Photini Papadatou told the jury.

Jurors heard as well that Saretzky took police to a remote area where the girl's remains were found in a campsite firepit.

Saretzky, 24, is also charged with committing an indignity to the girl's body. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Papadatou said Blanchette's body was found in his Blairmore, Alta., home by his father, who let himself into the house after failing to reach his son for hours.

"William Blanchette found his son's body in the main bathroom of his residence lying in a pool of blood. He was clothed and partially covered with a blanket," said Papadatou.

Blanchette's throat had been cut.

An agreed statement of facts presented by the Crown said there were bloody smears on the floor leading from the master bedroom to the bathroom, as well as blood in the bedroom itself.

"Blood smears were located throughout the Blanchette residence, including the door to his bedroom, on a doll found in a crib and on a blanket which was also in the crib."

After his initial confession to police, Saretzky took officers to the campsite, which is partially owned by a family member, and re-enacted what he had done to the girl, said Papadatou.

The agreed statement said several bones, a knife, a hatchet and burned material were found in the firepit. A metal pot and a yellow child's toy nearby tested positive for Hailey's blood.

Court heard a search of Saretzky's apartment found a number of books, including one on cannibalism and another on serial killers. A measuring cup was recovered that had Saretzky's blood in it.

Police found a notepad which in part read "Chy" — the nickname for Hailey's mother — "Terry" and "The hideous baby."

All had been crossed out.

No possible motive for the killings emerged from the agreed facts.

The first witnesses called by the Crown were Meketech's next-door neighbour of Meketech, a police officer who photographed the scene and a paramedic.

Neighbour Ray Lebonte said he and his brother investigated after seeing the door of her mobile home wide open. They called 911 after finding her in the bedroom.

RCMP Const. Josh Statchow testified that he saw bloody footprints made by the victim's two dogs and a cat.

When he entered the bedroom, he found Meketech lying in a pool of blood. One of her dogs was lying across the body.

Statchow said it appeared the front door had been forced open. A door latch was on the floor at the front entry.

Papadatou said the case started as two separte investigations: one into Meketech's death and another into Blanchette's slaying. RCMP called in more help when they realized Hailey was missing.

An Amber Alert that extended across Western Canada and into the United States was issued, but the child was found dead a few days later.

Papadatou said Saretzky's family came forward to help.

"These are good and decent people," she told the jury.

Police have said Saretzky and Blanchette were acquaintances, but have not elaborated on how the two men knew each other. The little girl's mother has described Saretzky as an old friend whom she hadn't spoken to in years.

— Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press