A national infrastructure bank will ensure Canada’s long-term prosperity

By — Jun 8 2017

Every pothole, crammed subway or crumbling bridge Canadians see emphasizes the importance of good, well-functioning infrastructure. Our history is rooted in reliable infrastructure, going back to the development of the transcontinental railway, and Canada’s economy has prospered because of such facilities. Today, more than ever, we need innovative ways to finance improvements to our infrastructure to keep Canada’s economy moving forward. The proposed new Canada Infrastructure Bank is a novel approach to help leverage private capital for public infrastructure.

