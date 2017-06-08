A Trump-like Caesar assassinated on NYC stage

He looks like Donald Trump, with his fluffy hair, dark suit and tie hanging below the belt. He moves like Trump. He even has a wife with a Slavic accent.

And at the start of the third act, the actor playing Julius Caesar in New York City’s free summer Shakespeare in the Park festival is knifed to death on stage, blood staining his white shirt.

The decision to inject a Trump look-alike into the leading role in “Julius Caesar” is a provocative one, given both the famous assassination scene and a nude scene in the show.