B.C. premier sticking to rules, isn’t going anywhere as legislature takes shape

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark says its likely her minority government will be defeated in a confidence motion, but until then she plans to stick to parliamentary rules and retain power.

The Liberal and New Democrat members of the legislature were sworn in separately Thursday and their emotions were starkly different: the Liberals were stoic, while the NDP members sang.

Clark along with her 42 Liberal members are not enough for a majority government and are facing an agreement between the NDP’s 41 members and the three Greens to bring down the Liberals and allow the New Democrats to govern.

B.C. hasn’t had a minority government in 65 years.