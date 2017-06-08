Canada pushes for oil sales to China as it seeks climate leadership

It did not take long after Donald Trump said he would pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement that Canada and China leaped into the breach, promising to lead the way to a different future.

The fight against rising temperatures is first among “shared human imperatives,” Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said. Emissions reductions are an “international responsibility,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said.

But when Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr arrived in Beijing this week, he had a very familiar item on his agenda: promoting a pipeline and the hope that Canadian crude will one day sail across the Pacific in large volumes.