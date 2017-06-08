Comey’s testimony set to shine uncomfortable spotlight on Trump

In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence.

The testimony, Comey’s first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.