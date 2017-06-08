Committee approves bill recognizing Charlottetown as Confederation birthplace

OTTAWA — A Senate committee has approved a private member's bill recognizing Charlottetown as the birthplace of Confederation, despite some concerns voiced by senators from other provinces.

P.E.I. Senator Diane Griffin told the legal and constitutional affairs committee Thursday that while Confederation grew out of a number of conferences, the process began in Charlottetown in 1864.

"In P.E.I. we are really proud of having hosted the first meeting of the Fathers of Confederation," she said, adding that most visitors arrive to the island via the Confederation Bridge, and P.E.I.'s licence plate reads "Cradle of Confederation."

Historian Ed MacDonald of the University of Prince Edward Island said having the designation is important in the teaching of Canada's history, and for its impact on Island tourism.

He said people are fascinated to learn that while many countries were formed at the point of a sword, Canada was born at the tip of a pen.

"This was a watershed moment. All things flowed from that agreement in principle to a confederation, if terms could be arrived at," MacDonald said.

Quebec Senator Serge Joyal noted that meetings were also held in Quebec prior to Confederation, and in fact P.E.I. was the 7th colony to actually join Confederation.

"That's why I feel uneasy with the bill," Joyal said. "To give the impression that P.E.I. has been there for the first one, were there to push, to animate, to convince, and to celebrate and what not — this is not the historical case."

But MacDonald noted that while that may be an ironic statement on history, the designation is for the city of Charlottetown, where the first conference was held, not for Prince Edward Island.

A number of amendments to the bill were made, to acknowledge that while the first meeting was in Charlottetown, other places had a role leading up to Confederation in 1867.

"Could not Confederation be described as having taken place in a number of places and over a number of years, bearing in mind the three conferences that were held in Charlottetown, Quebec and London," said New Brunswick Conservative Senator Paul McIntyre.

McIntyre also noted the role of New Brunswick's-then lieutenant governor in first suggesting a meeting a year before the Charlottetown gathering, while Ontario senators Ratna Omidvar and Kim Pate sought assurances that First Nations had been consulted.

Griffin said she was not aware of everyone who had been contacted about the bill, while MacDonald noted there had been no public outcry to oppose it.

The committee approved the private member's bill and will now report back to the Senate.

It is expected to replace a similar private member's bill introduced in the House of Commons by Liberal MP Wayne Easter.

The debate comes after New Brunswick revealed its slogan for Canada 150 celebrations: "Celebrate Where It All Began."

New Brunswick Tourism Minister John Ames has said he agrees that Prince Edward Island is the Cradle of Confederation, "but I'd like to augment that by saying New Brunswick had a significant role in it too."

— By Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.

The Canadian Press