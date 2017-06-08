Conservative Party puts Trost campaign ‘on notice’ over leaked membership list

Brad Trost’s campaign says it is has been put “on notice” by the Conservative Party for illicitly leaking a party membership list to a gunowners’ rights group, CBC News has learned.

However Trost’s campaign manager said he can find no proof the leak came from the Saskatchewan MP’s camp.

“What we have is an allegation. We’ve seen no evidence,”said campaign manager Joseph Ben-Ami.

When the party handed out copies of the membership list to the leadership campaigns, it engaged in a process called “salting,” meaning each campaign received a slightly different copy to allow the party to trace potential leaks.