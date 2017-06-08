Cosby told police his Canadian accuser didn’t rebuff his advances

Bill Cosby acknowledged to police more than a decade ago that he fondled Canadian Andrea Constand after giving her what he said were cold-and-allergy pills to help her relax, according to a statement introduced Thursday at the comedian’s sexual-assault trial.

But Cosby also told police that Constand showed no ill effects from the one-and-a-half Benadryl tablets and never objected to his behavior. The TV star said they had been romantic before.

Cosby, 79, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He has said the sexual encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 was consensual. The January 2005 interview with police was conducted at his lawyer’s offices in New York about a year after the alleged assault.