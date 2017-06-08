NewsAlert: Jordan Abel wins $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Jordan Abel is the Canadian winner of the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize.

Abel won the honour Thursday night at a Toronto gala, where Alice Oswald won the international prize, also worth $65,000.

This is the 17th year for the Griffin, which is billed as the world's largest prize for a first-edition single collection of poetry written in or translated into English.

Toronto businessman Scott Griffin created the honour along with trustees including CanLit legends Margaret Atwood and Michael Ondaatje.

Last year's Canadian Griffin Prize winner was northern Ontario writer Liz Howard for her collection "Infinite Citizen of the Shaking Tent," while the international winner was American poet Norman Dubie for "The Quotations of Bone."

More Coming

Lauren La Rose, The Canadian Press