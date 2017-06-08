Poor co-ordination and communication hindered battle with Fort McMurray wildfire, says leaked report

Last year’s massive Fort McMurray wildfire caught officials off guard, and the resulting battle to save the city was disorganized because regional and provincial authorities failed to share information in the earliest, most critical days, according to a report obtained by CBC News.

The report — submitted to the government in March but not yet released to the public — included a dire warning: unless Alberta learns to be better prepared and more wildfire resilient, the public “can expect similar or worse outcomes on a more frequent basis.”